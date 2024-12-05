PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $90.14 and last traded at $89.33, with a volume of 15524773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.14.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PayPal from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PayPal from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.97.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 128.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,246,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

