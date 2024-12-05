Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PDCO. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Patterson Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Patterson Companies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PDCO

Patterson Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

PDCO opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $30.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 56.83%.

Institutional Trading of Patterson Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 54.1% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 9,015 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 37.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 44,906 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 186.9% in the third quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 30,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 19,701 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.