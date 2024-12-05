Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) SVP Joseph Vaughn Sells 2,300 Shares of Stock

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) SVP Joseph Vaughn sold 2,300 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total transaction of $563,247.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,253.33. This trade represents a 20.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG stock opened at $243.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.40 and a 200-day moving average of $205.82. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $159.57 and a 52 week high of $250.82.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 234.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. StockNews.com raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 target price (up from $242.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

