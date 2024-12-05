Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) SVP Joseph Vaughn Sells 2,300 Shares of Stock

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) SVP Joseph Vaughn sold 2,300 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total transaction of $563,247.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,253.33. This trade represents a 20.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance
Shares of PKG stock opened at $243.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.40 and a 200-day moving average of $205.82. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $159.57 and a 52 week high of $250.82.
Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. StockNews.com raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 target price (up from $242.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.
Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.
