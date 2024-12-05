Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Shares Up 4.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR – Get Free Report) were up 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.29 ($0.00). Approximately 14,300,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 20,266,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

Oriole Resources Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.32. The stock has a market cap of £10.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 6.24.

Oriole Resources Company Profile

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

