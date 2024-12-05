Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Northland Securities

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Northland Securities from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s current price.

OOMA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ooma from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Ooma from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

NYSE OOMA opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Ooma has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $15.52. The company has a market capitalization of $412.45 million, a PE ratio of -81.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Ooma by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ooma by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 179,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ooma by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ooma by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Ooma by 17.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 5,494 shares in the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

