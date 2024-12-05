ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.200-4.320 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.10.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ONE Gas

ONE Gas Stock Performance

NYSE OGS traded down $2.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,794. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $57.74 and a 52 week high of $78.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.90.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.48 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.52%. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 68.75%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.