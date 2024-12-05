ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Insider Jayesh Sahasi Sells 6,457 Shares

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 6,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $43,197.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 700,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,204.51. This represents a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jayesh Sahasi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Jayesh Sahasi sold 3,656 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $24,239.28.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Jayesh Sahasi sold 4,089 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $25,719.81.

On Monday, September 9th, Jayesh Sahasi sold 1,941 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $11,471.31.

On Thursday, September 5th, Jayesh Sahasi sold 2,285 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $14,075.60.

ON24 Stock Performance

NYSE ONTF traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $6.65. 230,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,127. ON24, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16. The firm has a market cap of $276.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONTF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ON24 from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON24

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 559,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 90,058 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ON24 by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 726,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ON24 by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,443,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 49,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ON24 by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 33,352 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

Further Reading

