ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CRO Sells $23,742.03 in Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CRO James Blackie sold 3,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $23,742.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 417,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,727.78. The trade was a 0.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

James Blackie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 4th, James Blackie sold 6,324 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $42,307.56.

On Wednesday, November 20th, James Blackie sold 4,649 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $29,242.21.

On Wednesday, November 6th, James Blackie sold 2,291 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $14,914.41.

On Tuesday, October 29th, James Blackie sold 587 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $3,815.50.

On Monday, September 9th, James Blackie sold 1,901 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $11,234.91.

On Thursday, September 5th, James Blackie sold 2,238 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $13,786.08.

ON24 Stock Up 0.8 %

ONTF stock opened at $6.65 on Thursday. ON24, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ON24 from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Institutional Trading of ON24

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in ON24 by 48.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 33,352 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in ON24 by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 29,148 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in ON24 by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of ON24 by 151.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 22,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 13,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

