Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.750-2.760 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. Okta also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.73-$0.74 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Okta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.07.

Shares of OKTA opened at $86.11 on Thursday. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 200,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $15,080,507.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,908.95. This trade represents a 95.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $206,487.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,039.13. This trade represents a 9.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 607,215 shares of company stock worth $46,304,810 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

