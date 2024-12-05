Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Stock Price Down 2.2% – Time to Sell?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.58 and last traded at $19.90. 3,203,698 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 5,744,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Oklo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Get Oklo alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Oklo

Oklo Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oklo

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oklo during the third quarter valued at $19,753,000. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Oklo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,493,000. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oklo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,971,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oklo in the third quarter valued at $2,889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.