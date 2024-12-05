Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Shares Down 6.3% – Here’s What Happened

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.41 and last traded at $20.84. 4,952,241 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 5,708,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.23.

A number of research firms recently commented on OKLO. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Oklo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Oklo during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Oklo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Oklo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oklo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Oklo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

