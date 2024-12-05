Ocean Park High Income ETF (NASDAQ:DUKH) Plans $0.26 Dividend

Ocean Park High Income ETF (NASDAQ:DUKH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 4th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.2556 per share on Tuesday, December 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th.
Ocean Park High Income ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DUKH traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $25.41. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,106. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.65. Ocean Park High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $25.91.
