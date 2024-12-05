NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Time to Buy?

NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.47 and last traded at $24.47. Approximately 64,768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 79,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.38.

NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Company Profile

The IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (MMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed US municipal bond fund for insured, investment-grade securities of varying maturities. MMIN was launched on Oct 18, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.

