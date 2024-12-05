Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of QQQX stock remained flat at $27.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 114,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,023. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.93. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.37 and a fifty-two week high of $27.08.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

