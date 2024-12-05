Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.40.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $108.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $94.73 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The company has a market capitalization of $488.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. American Trust lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 139.1% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at $17,276,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.2% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 28,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 54,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.3% during the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

