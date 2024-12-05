Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Stock Price Down 5.7% – Here’s What Happened

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.37 and last traded at $12.37. Approximately 72,443 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 194,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOAH. UBS Group downgraded Noah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Noah from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Noah Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $815.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33.

Noah declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Noah

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Noah by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 85,771 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noah during the second quarter worth approximately $615,000. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in Noah by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,681,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,228,000 after purchasing an additional 923,122 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Noah during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noah in the second quarter valued at $510,000. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

Further Reading

