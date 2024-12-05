NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,940 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on General Motors from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.74.

General Motors Price Performance

General Motors stock opened at $53.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.26. General Motors has a 52 week low of $32.66 and a 52 week high of $61.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.67 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 16.30%. General Motors’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,307 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $502,671.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,787.13. The trade was a 52.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 383,142 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $21,697,331.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,935,192.95. This represents a 75.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,030,475 shares of company stock valued at $56,509,286. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

