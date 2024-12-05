NFJ Investment Group LLC Acquires New Shares in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 69,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 19.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 81.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 43.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 54.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on CarGurus from $26.50 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup raised CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CarGurus from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CarGurus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on CarGurus from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

CarGurus Price Performance

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $38.78 on Thursday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.12 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.60. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.30, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $795,812.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 449,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,223,340.02. The trade was a 5.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Trevisan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $354,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 779,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,605,848.46. This represents a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,035 in the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

