Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Receives C$68.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$68.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on NGT. UBS Group cut shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. CLSA raised shares of Newmont to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Scotiabank cut shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Argus raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Get Newmont alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Newmont

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NGT stock opened at C$58.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$67.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$65.10. Newmont has a 52 week low of C$39.96 and a 52 week high of C$81.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.04. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of C$6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont will post 5.509887 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.62%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.