Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Bought by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,421,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493,050 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $22,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ClearAlpha Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $835,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 76,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.63 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08. Newmark Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Newmark Group had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $685.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NMRK shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Newmark Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

