National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.44 and last traded at $85.92, with a volume of 23959 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.39.

Separately, StockNews.com cut National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.39 and a 200 day moving average of $74.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPK. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 30.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,535,000 after acquiring an additional 57,300 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 7,414.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 22,242 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 652.2% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 18,411 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 5.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 301.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

