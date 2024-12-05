MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €325.70 ($342.84) and last traded at €320.70 ($337.58), with a volume of 136414 shares. The stock had previously closed at €322.20 ($339.16).
MTU Aero Engines Trading Up 1.1 %
The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €304.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €269.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51.
About MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero-derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM Business); and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO Business).
