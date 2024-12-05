Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Plans Dividend of $0.12

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1185 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.
Mr Price Group Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of MRPLY stock opened at $15.96 on Thursday. Mr Price Group has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $16.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75.
Mr Price Group Company Profile
