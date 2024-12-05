Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Stock Price Down 2% – What’s Next?

Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC – Get Free Report) traded down 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 490 ($6.23) and last traded at GBX 495 ($6.29). 60,530 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 71,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 505 ($6.42).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Mpac Group in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.
Mpac Group Price Performance
Mpac Group Company Profile
Mpac Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, clean energy, and food and beverage sectors worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions; offers automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, and at line instrumentation solutions; and designs and integrates packaging systems.
