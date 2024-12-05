Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.900-0.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $665.0 million-$665.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $663.3 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

MOV stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,286. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average is $22.42. The company has a market capitalization of $458.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.04. Movado Group has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $31.44.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Movado Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $159.31 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Movado Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

