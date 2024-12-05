Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.900-0.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $665.0 million-$665.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $663.3 million.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.
Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Movado Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $159.31 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Movado Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.
