Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 1,096 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in nCino in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in nCino by 21.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in nCino by 97.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in nCino in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 3,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $136,169.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,064.60. This represents a 1.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Desmond sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $1,043,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 341,511 shares in the company, valued at $11,874,337.47. This represents a 8.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,235,029 shares of company stock valued at $117,599,204. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

NCNO stock opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.41, a P/E/G ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NCNO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on nCino from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded nCino from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on nCino from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on nCino from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, nCino presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.23.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

