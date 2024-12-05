Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Inari Medical worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 164.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 83.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 39.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 39.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NARI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Inari Medical to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Inari Medical from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Inari Medical from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Inari Medical from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inari Medical

In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $1,800,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 601,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,067,509.66. The trade was a 6.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 3,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $135,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,105,348. This trade represents a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,000 shares of company stock worth $8,990,990 over the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inari Medical Price Performance

Shares of NARI opened at $52.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.65. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.73 and a 1 year high of $67.13.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

See Also

