Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In related news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 29,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $2,857,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 566,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,255,395. This trade represents a 4.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 5,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.18, for a total value of $536,815.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,865.82. This represents a 9.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,799 shares of company stock valued at $16,449,718 over the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $136.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.36. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.38 and a 12 month high of $141.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.44, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 77.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Stories

