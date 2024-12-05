Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Acquires 26 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,028 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $35,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 36.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 525.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 690.9% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 87 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter valued at $62,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on HubSpot from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on HubSpot from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HubSpot from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $672.68.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $756.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $609.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $558.67. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $434.84 and a 12-month high of $762.47. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,801.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.96 and a beta of 1.70.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $669.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.79, for a total value of $82,085.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,668,958.41. The trade was a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.62, for a total value of $16,815,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,323,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,973,789.90. This trade represents a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,390 shares of company stock valued at $29,126,596. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

