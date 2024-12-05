Morse Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 62 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in ASML during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in ASML during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ASML. BNP Paribas began coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.83.

ASML Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ASML stock opened at $719.92 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $645.45 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $726.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $860.97. The company has a market cap of $283.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 26.40%. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $1.407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 29.21%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

