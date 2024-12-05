Morse Asset Management Inc Purchases New Position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,543 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 63,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,902,550.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 483,640 shares in the company, valued at $14,523,709.20. This trade represents a 11.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Trading Up 3.8 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,434.00 and a beta of 2.12. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $33.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ASPN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Aspen Aerogels

About Aspen Aerogels

(Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.