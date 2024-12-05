Morse Asset Management Inc Makes New $33,000 Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $377.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $149.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $224.61 and a 12 month high of $379.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $351.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.38.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Eaton in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their price target for the company from $333.00 to $389.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.83.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total transaction of $22,224,561.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 506,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,780,769.20. This trade represents a 10.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.58, for a total value of $534,554.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,696. This represents a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,981 shares of company stock valued at $24,100,317 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

