Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading 6% Higher – What’s Next?

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.45 and last traded at $44.11. 3,854,816 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 4,904,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.63.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRNA. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Moderna from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.58.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.92. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 43.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $60,676.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,717 shares in the company, valued at $843,690.43. This represents a 6.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,440.60. This represents a 7.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,850 shares of company stock valued at $134,560 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 73.5% during the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 287,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 23.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 131,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 25,177 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,069,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,670,000 after buying an additional 178,115 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 29.1% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

