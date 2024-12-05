Mobiquity Technologies (NASDAQ:MOBQ) Stock Price Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.22. 16,660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 19,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Mobiquity Technologies Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.52.

Mobiquity Technologies Company Profile

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an advertising technology, data compliance, and intelligence company in the United States. It provides advertising technology operating system platform comprising adserver, demand side platform, advertisement quality tools, analytics dashboard, avails engine, advertisement prediction and delivery tools, supply quality tools, private marketplace tools, audience and location targeting, wrap up reports, an advertisement software development kit, prebid adaptor, contextual targeting, identity graph capabilities, cookie syncing, and the updated version of a quality and security tools that blends artificial intelligence and machine learning-based optimization technology which automatically serves advertising and manages digital advertising inventory and campaigns.

