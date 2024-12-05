MobilityOne (LON:MBO) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

MobilityOne Limited (LON:MBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03), with a volume of 132163 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25 ($0.03).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of £2.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.33 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.40.
MobilityOne Limited, an investment holding company, provides e-commerce infrastructure payment solutions and platforms through its proprietary technology solutions in Malaysia. It operates through two segments, Telecommunication Services and Electronic Commerce Solutions; and Hardware. The company offers payment terminals for retailers, which enables bill payments, mobile and e-games top-ups, loan repayments, credit and ATM card payments, cashbacks, and e-wallets payments; mobile payment applications; and payment solution products and services, such as bill and loan collection, e-voucher distribution, local and federal government payment, and other recurring payment services for corporates.
