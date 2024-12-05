Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $62.10 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $55.40 and a 52 week high of $65.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.272 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

