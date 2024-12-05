Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Invests $428,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 359.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000.

VTIP opened at $49.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.67. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $49.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

