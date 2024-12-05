MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $87.00 and last traded at $86.79, with a volume of 20472 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.11.
MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Trading Up 0.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of $66.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.44 and a beta of 3.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.40.
MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETNs (FNGO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund provides 2x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. The index is highly concentrated and equally weighted. FNGO was launched on Aug 6, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
