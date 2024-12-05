Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,687 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $16,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $85.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $109.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.96 and a 52-week high of $92.68.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Medtronic from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Medtronic from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.27.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

