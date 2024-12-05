Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Plans $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%.
Medtronic has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 48 years. Medtronic has a dividend payout ratio of 47.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Medtronic to earn $5.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.8%.
Medtronic Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of MDT traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.14. 6,831,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,268,996. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $75.96 and a 52-week high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $107.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.01.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa America raised Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.27.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
