Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Plans $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

Medtronic has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 48 years. Medtronic has a dividend payout ratio of 47.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Medtronic to earn $5.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.8%.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MDT traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.14. 6,831,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,268,996. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $75.96 and a 52-week high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $107.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.01.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa America raised Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.27.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

