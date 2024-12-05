Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by TD Cowen

TD Cowen downgraded shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $1,836.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $1,986.00.

MKL has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,626.83.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,747.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,629.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,593.44. Markel Group has a fifty-two week low of $1,342.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,809.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.97 by ($4.63). Markel Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Equities analysts predict that Markel Group will post 88.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 3,729.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,366,000 after buying an additional 14,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $516,391,000 after buying an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 15.4% in the second quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 85,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,320,000 after buying an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 156,757.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,223,000 after buying an additional 10,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,131,000 after buying an additional 10,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

