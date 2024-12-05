Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.42, but opened at $5.18. Maravai LifeSciences shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 580,910 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 10.74.

In other news, insider Carl Hull bought 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $987,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at $987,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 310.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 519,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

