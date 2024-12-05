Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Purchased by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,920,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,514 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Oil & Gas accounts for 1.8% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $71,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,753.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Siebert Williams Shank cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 3.3 %

MGY stock opened at $26.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.62. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $333.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.45 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 28.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.74%.

Insider Transactions at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $181,020,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,099,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,290,561.58. This trade represents a 76.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.