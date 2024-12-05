Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) Shares Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Madison County Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBK – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.91 and last traded at $24.91. 1,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 1,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

Madison County Financial Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average is $23.57.

About Madison County Financial

(Get Free Report)

Madison County Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers checking, money market savings, savings, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; credit and debit cards; home loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit, second mortgage, home improvement, recreational vehicle, personal, and overdraft protection loans, as well as loans for automobiles, trucks, and vans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madison County Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison County Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.