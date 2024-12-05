LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank raised LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LVMUY

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Down 0.8 %

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Cuts Dividend

Shares of LVMUY opened at $127.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.53. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $191.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.181 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

(Get Free Report)

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.