London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as £114.35 ($145.30) and last traded at £114.35 ($145.30), with a volume of 475610 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at £113.30 ($143.96).

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.66. The company has a market cap of £60.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8,264.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of £106.28 and a 200-day moving average of £100.17.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

Insider Activity at London Stock Exchange Group

In related news, insider Martin Brand sold 21,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of £128.09 ($162.76), for a total value of £2,706,029.34 ($3,438,410.85). 5.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.