Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $516.35 and last traded at $516.44. 188,532 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,074,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $517.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. Melius raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.00.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $565.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $530.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $122.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.79%.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 196.0% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 1,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 63,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,127,000 after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.