Liberty Energy FY2025 EPS Estimate Lowered by Zacks Research

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Liberty Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LBRT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Liberty Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

Liberty Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

LBRT stock opened at $18.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Liberty Energy has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.10). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Liberty Energy by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 495,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 154,070 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 872,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,651,000 after purchasing an additional 37,927 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Liberty Energy by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 62,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 39,497 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Liberty Energy by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,237,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,709,000 after purchasing an additional 166,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Energy by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 466,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 99,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liberty Energy news, CFO Michael Stock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 745,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,656,799.07. This represents a 0.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $398,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,678,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,335,166.83. This trade represents a 0.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,037 shares of company stock worth $1,796,552 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

