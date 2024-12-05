LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Holdings Decreased by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LGIH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 5,860.2% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 454,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,696,000 after purchasing an additional 447,130 shares in the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the second quarter valued at about $21,477,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 45.9% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 695,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,425,000 after purchasing an additional 218,923 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 386.2% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 130,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after purchasing an additional 104,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 51.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 269,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,144,000 after purchasing an additional 92,081 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $109.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.84. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.00 and a 52 week high of $136.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.99.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.41. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $651.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

