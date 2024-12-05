Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $182.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LDOS. Bank of America lifted their target price on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $180.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Leidos from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Leidos from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.36.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $165.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.22. Leidos has a 12 month low of $105.52 and a 12 month high of $202.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.97. Leidos had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Leidos’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Leidos will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.97, for a total transaction of $535,777.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,594.97. This trade represents a 12.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel B. Geer bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $161.13 per share, for a total transaction of $322,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,260. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 1,460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 251.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

